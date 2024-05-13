EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Raised to $13.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.40.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.05. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $36,460.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,305,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,544,961.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,568. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

