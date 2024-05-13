Evercore ISI Downgrades AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to Inline

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $202.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.32.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB opened at $196.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.07 and a 200-day moving average of $180.01. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,098,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,778,000 after buying an additional 151,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after buying an additional 341,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,286,000 after buying an additional 126,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

