Evexia Wealth LLC Acquires 628 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.4% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $198.77 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $133.13 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

