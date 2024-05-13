Evion Group NL (ASX:EVG) Insider Purchases A$22,123.17 in Stock

Evion Group NL (ASX:EVG – Get Free Report) insider David Round acquired 850,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$22,123.17 ($14,651.10).

Evion Group NL operates as an integrated graphite developer in Madagascar, India, and Europe. Its flagship project is the Maniry graphite project located in Southern Madagascar. The company was formerly known as BlackEarth Minerals NL and changed its name to Evion Group NL in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

