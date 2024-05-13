Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 369,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $3,201,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $118.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.50. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.