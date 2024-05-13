Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Announces $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $10.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

NYSE XOM opened at $118.42 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15. The company has a market cap of $466.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

