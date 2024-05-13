Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director David Lloyd Johnston Sells 138 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total value of C$214,732.28.

David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, David Lloyd Johnston bought 10 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1,493.85 per share, with a total value of C$14,938.50.

TSE FFH opened at C$1,571.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1,499.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,350.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$921.23 and a 52 week high of C$1,580.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 193.642409 EPS for the current year.

FFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,820.83.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

