Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 359,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,814. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastly news, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $98,317.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,592.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $155,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 640,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,271,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $98,317.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,326 shares of company stock worth $2,609,371. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 1,420.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

