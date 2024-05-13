FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

FAT Brands has a dividend payout ratio of -11.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect FAT Brands to earn ($6.79) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -8.2%.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

