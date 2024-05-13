FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

FAT Brands Stock Down 28.9 %

FATBB stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.01.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

