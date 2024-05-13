Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 53.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

