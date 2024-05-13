First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Advantage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

