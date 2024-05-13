First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Guaranty Bancshares
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Amazon and the Compelling Case for 30% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.