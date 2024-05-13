First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $32.85 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $785.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMBH shares. Stephens dropped their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Mid Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

