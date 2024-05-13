First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of FSFG opened at $16.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $111.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

