First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $102.49 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $75.74 and a 1-year high of $107.42. The firm has a market cap of $748.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.74.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

