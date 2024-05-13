FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstCash to earn $7.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $119.21 on Monday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens upped their target price on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $3,821,382.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,767,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,223,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,472 shares of company stock valued at $28,691,844. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

