Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,659,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,855,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,466,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,095,000.

FTCS opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.75. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

