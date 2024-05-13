Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 516,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 517,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 826,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,021 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 443,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $36.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

