Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $49.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

