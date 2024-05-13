Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after acquiring an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 137,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,614,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,353,000 after buying an additional 76,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $509.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.