Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,721 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 1.7 %

EXC stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.