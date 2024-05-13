Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 84,238 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,238 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE X opened at $38.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.06.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

