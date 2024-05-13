Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $97.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

