Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $20,482.00 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $20,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $4,354.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 99,730 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $308,165.70.

On Friday, May 3rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $10,370.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 11,796 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $35,270.04.

On Friday, April 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 43,509 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $133,572.63.

On Monday, April 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 21,794 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $66,035.82.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $2,170.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 725 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $2,298.25.

On Friday, April 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 546 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $1,698.06.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 23,881 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $73,314.67.

Five Point Price Performance

NYSE:FPH opened at $3.08 on Monday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 6.8% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 603,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the third quarter worth $80,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Five Point by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Stories

