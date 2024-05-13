FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FMC by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,535 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,762,000 after acquiring an additional 169,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,443,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,692,000 after acquiring an additional 435,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in FMC by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,090,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,345 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $111.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FMC. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.