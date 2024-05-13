Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Up 190.0% in April

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $36.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $611.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
