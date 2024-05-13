FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 178.6% from the April 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

