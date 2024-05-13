FY2028 EPS Estimates for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Cut by Analyst

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amprius Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of AMPX opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.96. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

