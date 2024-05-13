Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 112,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $16,697,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.0 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $155.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $173.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GPC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

