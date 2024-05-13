Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

GILT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,994. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 357,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.