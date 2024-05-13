Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stake Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

XYLD stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

