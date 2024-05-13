Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director Sells $1,300,000.00 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $64.72 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after buying an additional 3,732,959 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,873,000 after buying an additional 141,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 143,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 174,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,022 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

