Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 million, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

