Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,700 shares, an increase of 185.9% from the April 15th total of 161,500 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of GRRR opened at $5.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Gorilla Technology Group has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $69.80.

Institutional Trading of Gorilla Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of Gorilla Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

