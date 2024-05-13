GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Major Shareholder Purchases $202,095.06 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 114,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $202,095.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,525,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,029,765.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Colonial House Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrafTech International alerts:

On Monday, May 6th, Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 163,250 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $295,482.50.

On Friday, May 3rd, Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 533,009 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $943,425.93.

On Friday, April 26th, Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 179,279 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $265,332.92.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 2,303,599 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,100,406.22.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1,425.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,422,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,132,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 591,574 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,971,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after buying an additional 2,618,477 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,559,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on EAF

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.