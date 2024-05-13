Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$90.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.70.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRT.UN

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$71.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.14. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$62.72 and a 52 week high of C$83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$73.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.