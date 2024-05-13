Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $502.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.41. Greene County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.