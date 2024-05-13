Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 147,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 1.7 %

PAC stock opened at $187.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average of $156.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $196.66.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $520.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 70.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 162,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after buying an additional 65,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Stories

