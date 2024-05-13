H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the April 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.47. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.92%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

