Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) PT Raised to $23.00

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

HG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Hamilton Insurance Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,137. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belfer Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

