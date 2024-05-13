Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Buys $19,640.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Shawna M. Hettinger bought 1,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $19,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,582.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ HWBK opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.32 million, a PE ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 0.49.
Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWBK
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hawthorn Bancshares
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Drops but Could Still Launch Higher
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Anheuser-Busch Continues Its Push to Retake the Crown
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Adobe Stock Analysis: Performance, Trends, and Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.