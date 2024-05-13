Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Buys $19,640.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Shawna M. Hettinger bought 1,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $19,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,582.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.32 million, a PE ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWBK

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.