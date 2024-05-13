HC Wainwright Lowers Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target to $2.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

Co-Diagnostics Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of CODX stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.65. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 582.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Co-Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODX Free Report ) by 108.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Co-Diagnostics worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

