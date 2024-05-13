HC Wainwright Lowers Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target to $2.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.
Co-Diagnostics Trading Down 9.8 %
Shares of CODX stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.65. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.89.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 582.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.
