HC Wainwright Raises McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target to $15.00

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MUX. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MUX opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $508.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.48. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $58.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 44.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,030,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 56,698 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 25.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

