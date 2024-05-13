HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 154.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKRO. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

AKRO opened at $19.65 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,646 shares of company stock worth $3,420,627. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 154.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 779,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after buying an additional 472,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3,100.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 441,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 427,303 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

