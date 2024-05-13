HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATXS opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $534.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.81. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after buying an additional 480,184 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,119,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.