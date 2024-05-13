HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CLMT opened at $15.97 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

