HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

