HC Wainwright Trims Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Target Price to $35.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

MNMD stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

