Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 23rd

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

